BRIARCLIFF MANOR, Westchester County (WABC) -- A popular Westchester County diner that is known for supporting the community was gutted by a fast-moving fire Thursday morning.The flames broke out at the Landmark Diner on South Highland Avenue in Briarcliff Manor around 10 a.m.Streets around the restaurant were closed as firefighters dealt with hot spots.No injuries were reported, but the building suffered significant damage.The Ossining Police Department posted about the fire on Facebook, calling it "a sad day in Ossining."----------