A Port Authority police officer is being hailed as a hero after he spotted a condo fire in New Jersey and aided in the rescue of several residents over the weekend.Authorities say Officer John Shaughnessy was leaving his townhouse in North Brunswick around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he observed flames coming from the first floor of condominium units approximately 50 yards from his residence.Shaughnessy immediately went to assist as North Brunswick police began to arrive on scene.Shaughnessy and the responding officers began banging on windows and the walls of the first floor units to alert the occupants about the fire.The officers eventually saw a family of four trapped on a second floor balcony and jumped into action.One of responding officers climbed up to the second floor and was successfully able to lower two children and their grandparents down to Shaughnessy, with the assistance of additional police personnel who had arrived on scene.The fire resulted in the loss of 12 condos on the property, and authorities say 28 people -- half the residents of the condo -- are now homeless.North Brunswick police say 15 people escaped on their own or had to be rescued, while 13 were not at home at the time.The cause is under investigation.----------