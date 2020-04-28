Port Authority officer injured in accident near Holland Tunnel

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Port Authority police officer suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 139 in Jersey City overnight.The roadway is a main feeder to the Holland Tunnel.Police were investigating another accident with an overturned vehicle when more vehicles crashed just before 12:45 a.m.Several people were injured, including the Port Authority police officer.They were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with various injuries.Police shut down Routes 1 and 9 in the area causing significant delays to the Holland Tunnel to New York early Tuesday.