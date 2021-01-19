Coronavirus News: Port Chester schools resume in-person hybrid learning

Port Chester Public Schools returned to hybrid in-person attendance after going fully remote in November amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the town.
Still, school officials urged anyone who has recently traveled to observe the mandated New York State travel quarantine guidelines.
Anyone who traveled to another state or country for which New York State requires a mandated self-quarantine period is obligated to report it.
Anyone with questions about necessary quarantine guidelines is urged to contact their child's school nurse.
Anyone with questions about a child's schedule should contact their building principal or teacher.
Parents and students are urged to continue to observing health guidelines to keep their family and the community safe and well.
