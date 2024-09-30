1 killed in triple shooting in Bed-Stuy, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at 456 Layfette Avenue around 5:20 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, police said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect wearing all black who fled on foot.

