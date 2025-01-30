$100,000 lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Connecticut

Marcus Solis reports from Stamford, Connecticut with more on the unclaimed lotto ticket.

Marcus Solis reports from Stamford, Connecticut with more on the unclaimed lotto ticket.

Marcus Solis reports from Stamford, Connecticut with more on the unclaimed lotto ticket.

Marcus Solis reports from Stamford, Connecticut with more on the unclaimed lotto ticket.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 has remained unclaimed in Connecticut for several months, officials say.

The Cash5 ticket was won back on Aug. 13 at East Main Convenience in Stamford.

Lottery officials said the winning numbers for the ticket are 08, 10, 11, 23 and 34.

The state of Connecticut requires winners to come forward within six months or the jackpot gets returned to the state's general fund or rolled into other games.

"Maybe they're holding out for the last minute," Lisa Fahey said. "Maybe they don't realize it."

The ticket holder isn't the only one at risk of losing out though. The commission to the store for selling the winning ticket goes unpaid if the jackpot is unclaimed.

"A lot of people, they buy and then they forget," said East Main Convenience store manager Mack Sheikh. "Or maybe they lost the ticket. Or somehow they are not interested to check it again."

Many players are doing exactly what lottery officials are asking -- checking their numbers again.

"I do have four or five (tickets)," said lotto player Jasper Taylor. "I'm going to go home and check."

The deadline to claim the ticket is Feb. 9. After that it expires. The prize winner must claim the ticket at the Claims Center at Connecticut Lottery Headquarters in Wallingford.

The winner of a $10 million jackpot has until July to claim that prize.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has more on the gold bars scam.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.