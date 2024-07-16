11-year-old baseball player born with 1 hand has dreams of playing in the big leagues

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy in New Jersey is achieving more than most Little League baseball players, and he's doing it all with only one hand.

Despite being born with the condition, Christian Campusano isn't letting that get in his way of playing first base.

Campusano is what champions are made off. He has a rare condition and his left hand never developed. But that has never stopped this 11-year-old from accomplishing anything.

"I don't let things down easily, it's always hard work for me," Campusano said.

His family was aware of his condition before he was born but they just let Campusano be the writer of his own life story and were amazed at his journey.

"Every single thing that he set out to do, he would do with ease. And in his own special way he would figure it out," said Christian's mom, Francesca Campusano.

Campusano has always loved sports, soccer and basketball but baseball is his favorite.

He's a Yankee fan who loves Aaron Judge and Jim Abbott.

Abbott is a one-handed hurler who tossed a no-hitter for the Yankees back in 1993. A family friend sent a signed baseball card of Abbott, and it was inspirational for Campusano.

"He has the same condition as me, so I was like, there's someone like me that plays baseball," Christian Campusano said.

"We've always showed him videos of Jim Abbott, there was Shaquem Griffin who was drafted by the Seahawks as a linebacker," said Christian's dad, Jose Campusano. "We're showing him, these people are just like you and they just worked hard and they were able to make it to the NFL, the MLB and do really amazing things."

Campusano is a little leaguer in East Rutherford, who plays first base and is committed to working out with his dad.

The 11-year-old relishes his dad's love and advice. Campusano also adores his little sister. It seems like stardom runs in the blood.

Campusano heads to the sixth grade in September and says math is his favorite subject, but what he really wants is to follow in the foot steps of his hero, Jim Abbott, and play in the big leagues some day.

