15 injured in 2-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire injured more than a dozen people as it burned through an apartment building in Inwood on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside the building on West 204th Street at 8:24 a.m.

The FDNY was able to bring the fire under control at 10 a.m.

Fifteen people, including one firefighter, suffered injuries. Ten people were taken to the hospital, mostly smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

