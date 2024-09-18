15-year-old arrested in shooting that killed driver in St. Albans, police say

Sonia Rincon has reaction from the family of 66-year-old William Alcindor.

Sonia Rincon has reaction from the family of 66-year-old William Alcindor.

Sonia Rincon has reaction from the family of 66-year-old William Alcindor.

Sonia Rincon has reaction from the family of 66-year-old William Alcindor.

ST. ALBANS (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of an innocent bystander who was driving when he was shot in the head.

The 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

(The video in the player above is from a previous report.)

On Monday, a 66-year-old man was shot in the head while driving, lost control of the SUV and struck a female pedestiran and then hit a building.

It happened on Farmer's Boulevard and 117th Road in the St. Albans section around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

William Alcindor, 66, of Cambria Heights was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Surveillance video shows a chaotic scene as shots rang out. A discrepancy between the groups took place and then they scattered across the block.

Alcindor's family says he was a hardworking, loving father of three who moved into their mother's home to take care of her.

The 66-year-old was heading to a delivery while at work when he was shot.

The family of Alcindor gathered at the candle-lit crime scene, sharing memories of the man who loved his family, still struggling to understand what happened.

"Never can I remember William being angry about anything at all, he always is so kind," his sister Jaqueline Nicolas said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.