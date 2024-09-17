NYPD searching for teen gunman after driver shot and killed in St. Albans

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in St. Albans, Queens.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in St. Albans, Queens.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in St. Albans, Queens.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in St. Albans, Queens.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have released images of the suspected teen gunman that allegedly shot and killed a man as he drove a car.

It happened on Farmer's Boulevard and 117th Road in the St. Albans section of Queens around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a wild chain of events led up to the deadly shooting and crash that injured a pedestrian.

Surveillance video shows a chaotic scene as shots rang out. A disrepancy between the groups takes place, and then they scattered across the block.

Police say the suspected shooter is between 16-years-old and 18-years-old.

In the meelee, a stray bullet struck the victim in the head as he approached the intersection. That shot caused the man to slam into a nearby building, which housed a vacant business.

A 23-year-old woman was struck by the car and suffered a leg injury. She is expected to recover.

The 66-year-old Cambria Heights man inside the car was shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Community members said violence in the area is all too common.

"My mom and I call it fight club. The kids come out of the school after hours and they fight each other in the street," an area resident told Eyewitness News.

No other arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ | Grandfather suing after claiming Nassau County police wrongfully arrested him, used excessive force

Stacey Sager reports from Hempstead.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.