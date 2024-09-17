2 men shot in separate shootings makes 3rd shooting in St. Albans, Queens in 24 hours

ST. ALBANS, QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in separate shootings in St. Albans, Queens on Tuesday.

The first shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in front of 118-22 197th Street in Queens.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Police said the suspect, who is a woman, was seen fleeing from the scene on a scooter.

The suspect was described as wearing a grey shirt, black pants and grey sneakers, police said.

The second shooting happened along Merrick Blvd and Farmers Blvd at 4:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a man in his 60s was shot in the leg and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Information on a suspect has not been released.

This is the third shooting in St. Albans, Queens in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, an innocent bystander was shot while driving, lost control of his vehicle and struck a pedestrian on Farmer's Boulevard and 117th Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two shootings including Monday's shooting that left one innocent bystander killed all happened within a 9-minute drive from each other.

Police have not determined if these shootings are connected.

