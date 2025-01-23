2 firefighters hurt, 20 homeless after Tribeca building fire in Manhattan

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured and 20 residents were left homeless in a Tribeca building fire.

The flames broke out inside the basement of a building on White Street at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Smoke spread through the five-story building.

It took firefighters about four hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

