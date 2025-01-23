2 firefighters hurt, 20 homeless after Tribeca building fire in Manhattan

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured and 20 residents were left homeless in a Tribeca building fire.
The flames broke out inside the basement of a building on White Street at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Smoke spread through the five-story building.
It took firefighters about four hours to completely extinguish the blaze.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.