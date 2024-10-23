2 pedestrians struck, critically injured in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck and critically injured after a crash in Newark on Wednesday morning.

It happened right outside Arts High School on MLK Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say two cars crashed, sending one into the wall of the school.

Two women were hit and are now in critical condition.

The drivers of the cars were both taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

