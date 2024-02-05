Hit-and-run crash outside Newark Arts High School critically injures 18-year-old cheerleader

Toni Yates has details on the hit-and-run crash that injured a cheerleader in New Jersey.

Toni Yates has details on the hit-and-run crash that injured a cheerleader in New Jersey.

Toni Yates has details on the hit-and-run crash that injured a cheerleader in New Jersey.

Toni Yates has details on the hit-and-run crash that injured a cheerleader in New Jersey.

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- A student cheerleader was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night outside Newark Arts High School.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in front of the school.

The 18-year-old was one of several cheerleaders who had just returned to the school on a school bus after a competition.

She apparently tried to cross the street, but a car went around the bus and struck her.

After the crash, the driver drove off and the teenager was unresponsive.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they will be combing over video from traffic cameras in the area.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.