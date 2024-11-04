Garage fire that killed 2 people in Jamaica, Queens being investigated as a homicide, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The deaths of the man and woman found after a fire broke out inside a detached garage in Queens has been deemed a homicide, police said.

Crews responded to the scene on 91st Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire inside a detached garage of a home in Jamaica, Queens.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man and woman, both unresponsive. First responders pronounced the victims dead.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene, according to the FDNY.

Police said the two victims were victims of an arson fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

