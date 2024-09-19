Happy 100th... twice! 2 women celebrate birthdays together at Long Island assisted living facility

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- Two women celebrated their 100th birthdays together on Thursday in Jericho.

Edith Tweedy and Elaine Blumstein were recognized at the Bristal Assisted Living, where they both live.

"100 years old. I never expected that," Tweedy said.

The duo -- both from New York City -- met for the first time at the living facility at their own centennial birthday celebration.

"Not many people live to this age," Tweedy said. "My family did not. Most of my family died very young."

Tweedy graduated from Evander Childs High School in the Bronx in 1942.

She then worked as a Travel Agent until she was 90.

When asked what her secret was to living so long, Tweedy acknowledged she just goes along with what the day brings.

Blumstein graduated from Seward Park High School on the Lower East Side and worked as an Executive Assistant to the CEO of a Fortune 500 Company.

"I don't feel a day older than 21," Blumstein said. "I feel exactly the same way I felt then."

Tweedy's actual birthday is Sept. 27, while Blumstein's birthday passed three weeks ago on Sept. 1.

Tweedy and Blumstein are two of the five residents turning 100 at the facility this year.

