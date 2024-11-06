Live 2024 election results maps for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Voters in the Tri-State area are choosing not just their next president and vice president, but representatives in Congress, U.S. Senators, and statewide races and ballot questions.

Republican former President Donald Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris are competing for New York's 28 electoral votes, New Jersey's 14 electoral votes, and Connecticut's 7 electoral votes in the race to replace outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden.

All three states lean heavily Democratic.

NEW YORK

Half a dozen U.S. House races in New York have become highly competitive, making it a key state in the race to control the chamber. In the state Legislature, Republicans hope to flip a handful of seats to strip Democrats of their supermajority. New York is also one of 10 states where voters will decide an abortion-related ballot measure. At the top of the ballot, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are competing for the state's 28 electoral votes.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also on the ballot seeking a third full term.

In the state Legislature, Democrats have a lopsided advantage but a net loss of a few seats in either chamber could cost them their supermajority. All state Senate and Assembly seats are up for election in November.

Voters will also decide a ballot measure called the " Equal Rights Amendment," which is largely backed by Democrats and supporters of abortion rights. While the proposal doesn't specifically mention abortion, it would bar discrimination based on "pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy." New York is one of 10 states where voters will decide abortion-related ballot questions on Nov. 5.

NEW JERSEY

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are vying to fill the open seat that former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez vacated following his conviction on bribery charges. Kim is a three-term congressman from the 3rd District, and Bashaw is a hotel developer and first-time candidate from southern New Jersey. Four independent candidates also are on the ballot.

Among the U.S. House races of interest is the 7th District seat that includes Trump's Bedminster golf club. Republican Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term against Democrat Sue Altman, a former leader of the state's progressive Working Families Alliance. Kean is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former New Jersey elected officials. In the 8th District, Democrat Rob Menendez, son of the recently resigned senator, is seeking a second term against Republican Anthony Valdes.

CONNECTICUT

Two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy faces a challenge from Republican Matthew Corey in a rematch of their 2018 contest. Two other candidates also are in the race.

Five Democratic U.S. House incumbents are seeking reelection. The most closely contested race is the 5th Congressional District in western Connecticut, where incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes faces a rematch with Republican George Logan, who narrowly lost to Hayes in 2022.

Democrats also are seeking to capture supermajorities in the state House and Senate to increase leverage for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

Voters also will decide on a proposed "no excuse" absentee voting amendment that would authorize the state Legislature to allow any voter to request a mail-in ballot. Under current law, voters must have an excuse to request an absentee ballot.

BALANCE OF POWER