Your guide to the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon

Watch the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Channel 7 WABC-TV starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3 bringing together tens of thousands of runners from around the globe to compete in a 26.2-mile race through the five boroughs.

The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 540 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States.

ABC7/WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning TCS New York City Marathon broadcast since 2013.

New this year: a live two-hour show from the finish line will air nationally on ABC Network, covering celebrities and thousands of everyday runners crossing the finish line.

Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York includes the Marathon Opening Ceremony on Friday, November 1, a 'Countdown to the Starting Line' special on Saturday, and then the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Marathon Course

The TCS New York City Marathon course runs 26.2 miles through the five boroughs of the city. The race begins on Staten Island. Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn and Queens before crossing into Manhattan.

Runners head next to the Bronx, and then back into Manhattan to the finish line in Central Park.

You can find a mile-by-mile tour of the course here.

The TCS New York City Marathon course is closed to vehicular traffic during the race.

Where to Watch on the Course and How to Get There

There is no spectator viewing at the start or on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The best way to get to these locations is taking the subway.

Recommended On-Course Viewing Locations from the New York Road Runners:

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4):Catch runners as they exit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and move along Fourth Avenue. Subway: R

Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8):Subway: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13):Claim sidewalk space along streets lined with shops and restaurants and encourage runners as they head toward the Pulaski Bridge to cross into Queens. Subway: G, L, M, J

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1):The Pulaski Bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Queens, is closed to spectators; many fans cheer on the Queens side, just past the race's halfway mark. Subway: 7, G, E

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18):Spectators line the sidewalks and shout encouragement at this exciting part of the course. The avenue's many bars and restaurants contribute to the festive atmosphere. Subway: N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, F

East Harlem (Miles 18-20): Also known as Spanish Harlem, this neighborhood is home to a vibrant Latinx community. This is a perfect location to cheer and help keep the runners' motivation high. Subway: 6

Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20): Help celebrate thousands of runners who have chosen to add meaning to their run by raising funds for one of NYRR's 500+ official charity partners. Subway: 6

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24):This stretch of Fifth Avenue is a cultural hub as well as a crucial spot to catch your runners before they enter Central Park. Subway: Q, 4, 5, 6

United Airlines Zone:Columbus Circle. Subway: A, C, D, 1

The race finishes at 67th Street on West Drive. Spectators can access the final approach to the finish in two ways:

Grandstand Seating: Tickets are required and will be available for purchase soon. Enter at West 62nd Street and Broadway with your Grandstand tickets.

Standing Spectator Area: Located inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet before the finish. NYPD, NYRR, and the NYC Parks Department may limit access at times, based on capacity. No chairs or seats are provided or allowed.

There is no spectator access north of the grandstands in Central Park. Spectators can enter at the following areas: Broadway at West 61st Street or West 62nd Street, or from the east side via the Central Park path by Heckscher Fields - Kickball Field #3. All entrances require screening.

Street Closures

Many streets and bridges will be closed on Marathon Sunday, November 3.

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Pulaski Bridge (southbound), Queensboro Bridge (eastbound), and Madison Avenue Bridge (westbound) will be closed for most of the day.

Streets along the route will be closed until early afternoon. They will gradually reopen as most runners progress to the finish line.

Staten Island

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Brooklyn

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Queens

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Manhattan

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Family Reunion

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

TCS NYC Marathon Start Times

Start times are subject to change, but this is the scheduled timeline:

8:00 a.m. Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:35 a.m. Professional Women's Open Division

9:05 a.m. Professional Men's Open Division

9:10 a.m. Wave 1

9:45 a.m. Wave 2

10:20 a.m. Wave 3

10:55 a.m. Wave 4

11:30 a.m. Wave 5

Events Before the TCS NYC Marathon

Marathon week begins on Sunday, October 27 with the Rising NYRR Kids Kickoff in Central Park.

The ceremonial painting of the blue line in Central Park that traces the 26.2-mile course of the TCS New York City Marathon through all five boroughs takes place on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Presented by United Airlines takes place on West Drive at W. 67th St. in Central Park. Thousands of runners from around the world - including participants from New York Road Runners' community programs and local run clubs - parade across the TCS New York City Marathon finish line to kick off race weekend. The celebration includes the 2024 NYRR Hall of Fame inductees and concludes with fireworks. TCS New York City Marathon Grand Marshal and five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas will welcome runners to the festivities.

NYRR will honor running trailblazer Kathrine Switzer and WABC's Art Moore with its Legacy Award at its NYRR Night of Champions following the opening ceremony.

Switzer is being honored for the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking New York City Marathon victory on September 29, 1974, while Art Moore is being celebrated for championing the coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon on WABC's platforms since 2013. His contributions have significantly enhanced the Marathon's reputation as an iconic event in the city.

The NYRR Night of Champions supports New York Road Runners' commitment to transforming the health and well-being of New York City communities through free and inclusive running experiences, empowering all to achieve their potential.

On Saturday morning, Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K and USATF 5K Championships takes place. The event features the world's largest 5K race prize money purse. The professional field will be joined by thousands of runners of all ages from around the world in a race through Midtown, from the United Nations on East 42nd Street to the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park.