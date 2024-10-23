Your guide to the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon

Watch the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Channel 7 WABC-TV starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3 bringing together tens of thousands of runners from around the globe to compete in a 26.2-mile race through the five boroughs.
The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 540 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States.
ABC7/WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning TCS New York City Marathon broadcast since 2013.
New this year: a live two-hour show from the finish line will air nationally on ABC Network, covering celebrities and thousands of everyday runners crossing the finish line.
Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York includes the Marathon Opening Ceremony on Friday, November 1, a 'Countdown to the Starting Line' special on Saturday, and then the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The TCS New York City Marathon course runs 26.2 miles through the five boroughs of the city. The race begins on Staten Island. Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn and Queens before crossing into Manhattan.
Runners head next to the Bronx, and then back into Manhattan to the finish line in Central Park.
You can find a mile-by-mile tour of the course here.
The TCS New York City Marathon course is closed to vehicular traffic during the race.
There is no spectator viewing at the start or on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The best way to get to these locations is taking the subway.
Recommended On-Course Viewing Locations from the New York Road Runners:
Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4):Catch runners as they exit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and move along Fourth Avenue. Subway: R
Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8):Subway: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5
Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13):Claim sidewalk space along streets lined with shops and restaurants and encourage runners as they head toward the Pulaski Bridge to cross into Queens. Subway: G, L, M, J
Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1):The Pulaski Bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Queens, is closed to spectators; many fans cheer on the Queens side, just past the race's halfway mark. Subway: 7, G, E
First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18):Spectators line the sidewalks and shout encouragement at this exciting part of the course. The avenue's many bars and restaurants contribute to the festive atmosphere. Subway: N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, F
East Harlem (Miles 18-20): Also known as Spanish Harlem, this neighborhood is home to a vibrant Latinx community. This is a perfect location to cheer and help keep the runners' motivation high. Subway: 6
Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20): Help celebrate thousands of runners who have chosen to add meaning to their run by raising funds for one of NYRR's 500+ official charity partners. Subway: 6
Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24):This stretch of Fifth Avenue is a cultural hub as well as a crucial spot to catch your runners before they enter Central Park. Subway: Q, 4, 5, 6
United Airlines Zone:Columbus Circle. Subway: A, C, D, 1
The race finishes at 67th Street on West Drive. Spectators can access the final approach to the finish in two ways:
Grandstand Seating: Tickets are required and will be available for purchase soon. Enter at West 62nd Street and Broadway with your Grandstand tickets.
Standing Spectator Area: Located inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet before the finish. NYPD, NYRR, and the NYC Parks Department may limit access at times, based on capacity. No chairs or seats are provided or allowed.
There is no spectator access north of the grandstands in Central Park. Spectators can enter at the following areas: Broadway at West 61st Street or West 62nd Street, or from the east side via the Central Park path by Heckscher Fields - Kickball Field #3. All entrances require screening.
Many streets and bridges will be closed on Marathon Sunday, November 3.
The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Pulaski Bridge (southbound), Queensboro Bridge (eastbound), and Madison Avenue Bridge (westbound) will be closed for most of the day.
Streets along the route will be closed until early afternoon. They will gradually reopen as most runners progress to the finish line.
Staten Island
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
Brooklyn
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
Queens
11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Manhattan
East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street
Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street
East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street
West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street
West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive
Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
Bronx
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Family Reunion
Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street
West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway
Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle
Start times are subject to change, but this is the scheduled timeline:
8:00 a.m. Professional Wheelchair Division
8:22 a.m. Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities
8:35 a.m. Professional Women's Open Division
9:05 a.m. Professional Men's Open Division
9:10 a.m. Wave 1
9:45 a.m. Wave 2
10:20 a.m. Wave 3
10:55 a.m. Wave 4
11:30 a.m. Wave 5
Marathon week begins on Sunday, October 27 with the Rising NYRR Kids Kickoff in Central Park.
The ceremonial painting of the blue line in Central Park that traces the 26.2-mile course of the TCS New York City Marathon through all five boroughs takes place on Wednesday morning.
On Friday, TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Presented by United Airlines takes place on West Drive at W. 67th St. in Central Park. Thousands of runners from around the world - including participants from New York Road Runners' community programs and local run clubs - parade across the TCS New York City Marathon finish line to kick off race weekend. The celebration includes the 2024 NYRR Hall of Fame inductees and concludes with fireworks. TCS New York City Marathon Grand Marshal and five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas will welcome runners to the festivities.
NYRR will honor running trailblazer Kathrine Switzer and WABC's Art Moore with its Legacy Award at its NYRR Night of Champions following the opening ceremony.
Switzer is being honored for the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking New York City Marathon victory on September 29, 1974, while Art Moore is being celebrated for championing the coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon on WABC's platforms since 2013. His contributions have significantly enhanced the Marathon's reputation as an iconic event in the city.
The NYRR Night of Champions supports New York Road Runners' commitment to transforming the health and well-being of New York City communities through free and inclusive running experiences, empowering all to achieve their potential.
On Saturday morning, Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K and USATF 5K Championships takes place. The event features the world's largest 5K race prize money purse. The professional field will be joined by thousands of runners of all ages from around the world in a race through Midtown, from the United Nations on East 42nd Street to the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park.