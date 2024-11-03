Hospital for Special Surgery helps TCS NYC Marathon runner compete despite major hip problems

Watch the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For Amy Baker, getting to run in the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon has come with hard work and a little help from a few hospital friends.

Baker began running during the pandemic before setting her sights on the marathon, that was until she started feeling some serious pain last year.

"I began to develop pain in my glute and the pain travelled through my leg to my knee and it began to prevent me from running," said Baker.

The pain led Baker to the Hospital for Special Surgery where she's spent a ton of time after a hip labral tear was discovered three months before last year's race. The initial diagnosis could have meant surgery, but that wasn't on Baker's mind.

Determined to run the 2023 race, Baker and the team at HSS gathered to meet her goal -- all without going the route of surgery.

"I had wonderful support through all the professionals here, and I felt good because it was a very manageable plan," she added.

Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Todd McGrath told Eyewitness News surgery would have cost Baker the chance to run last year's event and this year's because of the long rehab process. But with the help of exercise physiologist Kate Baird, Baker has trained even better and harder in preparation for her second straight marathon.

"Once the athlete gets back to baseline and out of pain, I'm able to take a step in and look globally at what they're doing and look at different aspects of their strengths, ability, flexibility, maybe even running mechanics and then of course their plan," said Baird.

Baird acknowledged it would be a celebration for everyone involved from HSS who helped Baker along the way as she passes the finish line again.

"You do it because you care," she said. "You do it because you see yourself in the things you aspire to and the people that you work with. And its definitely the part of it that fuels you and not the part that drains you."

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3. Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with our pre-race show, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. Live coverage of the marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

