Stretching business getting runners prepared for TCS New York City Marathon

Watch the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7

Michelle Charleswroth has more on how one business is helping runners prepare for the TCS NYC Marathon through stretching.

Stretching business helps runners prepare for TCS NYC Marathon Michelle Charleswroth has more on how one business is helping runners prepare for the TCS NYC Marathon through stretching.

Stretching business helps runners prepare for TCS NYC Marathon Michelle Charleswroth has more on how one business is helping runners prepare for the TCS NYC Marathon through stretching.

Stretching business helps runners prepare for TCS NYC Marathon Michelle Charleswroth has more on how one business is helping runners prepare for the TCS NYC Marathon through stretching.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Any runner who participates in a marathon, let alone the New York City Marathon knows their body must be at full strength. And there's one business that's specializing in it.

StretchLab is getting runners prepared for next month's event by stretching out people's body's for them.

The flexologists gently open hips, loosen up backs and shoulders.

"They come in and suddenly they can say I can tie my shoes," said StretchLab's Kristo Ruffennach, "Suddenly they're walking better."

The trained flexologists come from therapy or rehab backgrounds, and train in those areas for more than 100 hours.

Grace Adams, who is running the marathon for a second straight year, says the workers there get the job done.

"It feels great to be stretched by someone else," she said. "They take it to the place where they know results."

StretchLab reps also acknowledged it isn't just runners who come for their services, but right after the marathon they are booked solid.

They are offering a 25-minute session for $39 the day after the race.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3. Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with pre-race coverage, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. Live coverage of the marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

READ MORE: Randall Park, Nev Schulman among list of notable celebrities participating in New York City Marathon



----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.