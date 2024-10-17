Randall Park, Nev Schulman among list of notable celebrities participating in New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon is set to have the stars out in a few weeks.

The New York Road Runners on Thursday announced its celebrities lineup of who will be participating in the event, including actor Randall Park and television host Nev Schulman. Schulman has run in the race seven times.

Notable names also on the list includes Jacob Soboroff, Katherine Morikawa, Greg Rikaart, "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" castmates Matt James, Peter Weber, Zac Clark and Joe Amabile, Vinny Guadagnino and several more.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of 60 adult and youth events put on annually by NYRR.

The big race will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the TCS NYC Marathon and will bring you complete coverage leading up to the big race day.

----------

