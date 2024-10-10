Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas chosen as 2024 TCS New York City Marathon grand marshal

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The largest marathon in the world has chosen its grand marshal for this year's race!

New York Road Runners announced that five-time Olympic medalist and New Balance athlete Gabby Thomas will serve as grand marshal for the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon.

"We are so excited tohave such an accomplished and inspirational athlete as Gabby serve as our 2024 Grand Marshal," said New York Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer. "Part of what makes the TCS New York City Marathon the best day in New York City is the opportunity to bring together elite runners with thousands of runners and millions of fans, all on the same course."

This year's marathon will draw more than 50,000 runners from around the world and 2 million spectators to the iconic five-borough course.

"I am thrilled to serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's TCS New York City Marathon, supporting more than 50,000 runners as they cross the finish line," Thomas said. "I was so fortunate to experience the feeling of having thousands of people cheer for me this summer, and I can't wait to be the one cheering on these incredible runners as they achieve a major goal."

Among her duties as grand marshal, Thomas will join the marathon's opening ceremony, welcome runners to the start line on the Verrazano Bridge and greet winners as they cross the finish line in Central Park.

The big race will take place on Sunday, November 3.

Channel 7 is a proud sponsor of the TCS NYC Marathon and will bring you complete coverage leading up to the big race day.

