Don't be alarmed! ABC's 'Rockin' Eve' drone rehearsals no cause for concern

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The countdown to 2025 is on, with just four days to go before the New Year, and the biggest party will be happening in Times Square.

But with all the recent drone sightings across New York and New Jersey, ABC wants to give skywatchers a heads up: you may see more drones in the sky on Saturday, and there's no cause for alarm.

ABC is gearing up to ring in the new year with a new spectacle involving drones, but the show must be perfected first, so tests will be conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, ahead of New Year's Eve, Pitbull helped put the final touches on this year's crystal ball. He helped clean and install the final crystals on the ball.

That ball features a staggering 2,700 crystals and weighs about six tons.

Dick Clark's 'New Year's Rockin Eve' with Ryan Seacrest will get underway at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

