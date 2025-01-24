2.4-magnitude earthquake reported near Paramus, New Jersey: USGS

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2.4-magnitude earthquake was detected near Paramus, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

The earthquake happened just after 1 p.m., according to the USGS.

WABC-TV Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the earthquake occurred near the Ramapo Fault:

The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management says there are currently no reports of serious damage and will continue to monitor the situation.

Last April, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered in northern New Jersey startled millions of people but caused no major reports of damage. Subsequent aftershocks from the quake were felt across New York City and the Tri-State area.

Janice Yu has more on Friday's earthquake and the aftershocks.

You can find more information about Friday's earthquake on the USGS website.

