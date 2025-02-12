BreakingCheck here for school closings and delays in NY, NJ and CT
24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-alarm fire in Buddhist Temple in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 12:12PM
Firefighters battle flames at Buddhist temple in the Bronx
FDNY is on the scene of a fire at a building that houses a Buddhist temple.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A deadly three-alarm fire is burning through a Buddhist Temple in the Bronx.

Fire broke out inside the building on Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was killed and another person was critically injured.

An FDNY official noted that a car was blocking a fire hydrant at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

ALSO READ: 'Just caught off guard': Man shot, killed in alleged parking dispute

Janice Yu has the latest from the Bronx.

----------


* More Bronx news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW