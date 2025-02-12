1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-alarm fire in Buddhist Temple in the Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A deadly three-alarm fire is burning through a Buddhist Temple in the Bronx.

Fire broke out inside the building on Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was killed and another person was critically injured.

An FDNY official noted that a car was blocking a fire hydrant at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Janice Yu has the latest from the Bronx.

