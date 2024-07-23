3 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm fire that burned through Hunts Point business

A 4-alarm fire burned through a business in the Bronx early Tuesday.

A 4-alarm fire burned through a business in the Bronx early Tuesday.

A 4-alarm fire burned through a business in the Bronx early Tuesday.

A 4-alarm fire burned through a business in the Bronx early Tuesday.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Three fighters were hurt while battling a four-alarm fire that burned through a Bronx business on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the business on Tiffany Street in the Hunts Point section just after 12:50 a.m.

Heavy flames shot through the structure.

It took hours for crews to get the fire under control.

Three firefighters were taken to Jacobi Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

It appears one other person was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Art pieces by urban realist Edward Hopper brought to life in Manhattan

CeFaan Kim has more on the exhibit from the Meatpacking District.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.