4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in Flatbush house fire

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 20, 2024 1:07PM
House fire in Brooklyn injures 3 people
A house fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn injured three people.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday.

The fire broke out inside a home on Farragut Road in the Flatbush section just after 3:45 a.m.

Three residents were taken to Kings County Hospital, two of them in critical condition.

A firefighter was taken with injuries to Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Citizen App captured video of the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

