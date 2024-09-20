4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in Flatbush house fire

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday.

The fire broke out inside a home on Farragut Road in the Flatbush section just after 3:45 a.m.

Three residents were taken to Kings County Hospital, two of them in critical condition.

A firefighter was taken with injuries to Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Citizen App captured video of the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

