4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in Flatbush house fire

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday.
The fire broke out inside a home on Farragut Road in the Flatbush section just after 3:45 a.m.
Three residents were taken to Kings County Hospital, two of them in critical condition.
A firefighter was taken with injuries to Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Citizen App captured video of the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
