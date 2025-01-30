Police release photo of man wanted in alleged rape of 5-year-old girl on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the alleged rape of 5-year-old girl on Staten Island.

The alleged crime happened around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, inside a residence located near Richmond Terrace and Sharpe Avenue.

The NYPD says the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Dominique Giles, raped the 5-year-old victim and then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center for evaluation.

According to police sources, the victim and suspect know each other.

Giles is described as 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a braided hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket.

Police released an image of the suspect in the hopes of finding him.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

