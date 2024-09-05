32 FDNY names added to World Trade Center Memorial wall in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Nearly 23 years after the terror attacks, the list of FDNY members who have died from 911-related illnesses has gotten even longer.

The FDNY added the names of 32 members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts following September 11th to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall during a ceremony in Brooklyn.

343 members of the FDNY died on September 11th.

Since the attack, 360 have died from 911-related health issues.

The memorial wall is at the FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn.

