4 boats catch fire at marina in Staten Island

At least four boats caught fire at a marina in the Great Kills section of Staten Island on Wednesday morning.

At least four boats caught fire at a marina in the Great Kills section of Staten Island on Wednesday morning.

At least four boats caught fire at a marina in the Great Kills section of Staten Island on Wednesday morning.

At least four boats caught fire at a marina in the Great Kills section of Staten Island on Wednesday morning.

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Four boats docked at a marina in Staten Island went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the marina on Mansion Avenue in the Great Kills section around 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters took more than an hour to get the fire under control.

The boats were badly damaged.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: Fire consumes outdoor restaurant at Moxy hotel in Brooklyn

Phil Taitt reports on the fire from WIlliamsburg, Brooklyn.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.