4 boats catch fire at marina in Staten Island

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Four boats docked at a marina in Staten Island went up in flames on Wednesday morning.
It happened at the marina on Mansion Avenue in the Great Kills section around 4:45 a.m.
Firefighters took more than an hour to get the fire under control.
The boats were badly damaged.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
