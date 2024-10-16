4-year-old boy found dead in Harlem was starving, dehydrated: prosecutors

HARLEM, Manahttan (WABC) -- Prosecutors say the 4-year-old boy found dead in a Harlem apartment over the weekend was starving and dehydrated.

His mother, 26-year-old Nytavia Ragsdale, was arraigned Wednesday and her bail was set at $100,000.

The boy's father, 25-year-old Laron Modlin has not yet been arraigned. He remains in the hospital with anxiety and has not been medically cleared for court.

Both Ragsdale and Modlin are charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Doctors found 4-year-old Jahmeik Modlin suffered from malnutrition, dehydration and starvation. The boy weighed just 19 pounds at his death and his condition was chronic.

Doctors examined the couple's other three children at Bellevue Hospital and found them all to be "severely malnourished."

The other children are ages five, six and seven and are being treated.

Ragsdale has no prior criminal history, which contributed to judge's decision to set bail.

CeFaan Kim reports from Lower Manhattan.

