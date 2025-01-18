Baby critically injured after fire tears through Staten Island home

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A baby was critically injured after a fire tore through a home on Staten Island.

Flames started on the first floor of the two-story home on Elson Ct. and Farragut Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the FDNY, the baby, who they believe to be around two years old, was in the basement. They found the baby on the bottom bunk of a bunk bed in the back of the house.

The firefighter fought through heavy smoke to reach the basement bedroom, and instead of doubling back through all the smoke, the firefighter passed the baby out a window, quickly getting to EMS on the scene.

Two other children were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The fire was placed under control around 4:30 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

