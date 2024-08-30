Best bets for deals this Labor Day weekend and in September | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The long holiday weekend won't be short on Labor Day deals.

Seasons are changing, which spells clearance sales.

7 On Your Side has tips on what to buy and what not to buy for September.

Labor Day sales are the best time to score a new mattress.

Fall into a new bed for a lot less, get your grill on, or dive into a new washer, because from clearance ACs to new TVs, summer sales are sizzling with loads of holiday weekend discounts.

"Labor Day sales are the best time to buy not only at PC Richard but every other retailer is running specials," said Gerald Crossan, PC Richard, General Manager, Bellmore.

Crossan has his Bellmore Store stocked, they will need to clear the showroom floor for more winter merchandise, so say bye-bye to air-conditioners, fans, and patio furniture is marked way down to move.

"We have plenty of Weber grills, 12 months financing, free assembly, we got plenty of stuff from the summer," he said.

Plug into savings on a cool new fridge, appliance sales are hot, so if your dryer or dishwasher's dying, bundle up a suite of items for even deeper discounts.

Some TVs will see markdowns to rival Black Friday prices.

"Anything from our small to the 92-inch, they're up to 40% off," Crossan said.

Look for clearance on clothes, swimsuits, shorts, sandals, coolers, and outdoor gear will be slashed by up to 80%.

Car dealerships like the one at Toyota Englewood are also anticipating the arrival of their 2025 fleet in September, so if you want a new set of wheels, do ask for savings on this year's models.

"So you can haggle this, yes, 99% always haggle," the dealer said.

Something you want to hold off on if you can is fall apparel, and electronics like laptops, and smartphones, anything with a plug is cheapest on Black Friday. That's only 13 weeks away!

