7 On Your Side helps Bronx mom, son who left luggage in Uber

NEW YORK -- Have you ever had that sinking feeling you forgot something in your Uber or taxi? Maybe it's your phone, your purse, or even worse, your luggage.

That's exactly what happened to a Bronx mother, and trying to get her stuff back, was a ride she hoped she'd never have to take.

"He confirmed having the package, but then refused to return it," said Thalia Taylor, lost luggage.

Thalia, a single mom, and her son, Preston, traveled to Connecticut for some much-needed family time.

"To have a barbecue and to, like, spend the whole weekend in Connecticut," she said.

However, when they got to their destination, they had that nagging feeling that something was missing.

"We started looking for it, and we didn't see it. And my mom was like, I didn't see you come here with a second bag. I only see you with one. We started looking for it. And we were still looking, even though. And that's when we realized," Preston said.

Preston realized he had forgotten his entire gaming system in the back of their Uber.

"I was mad, mad because I was about to set it up, and then I realized, where'd it go?" Preston said.

Thalia tried calling the driver to come back, but was unsuccessful.

"He was saying he returned it," she said.

The driver sent a photo of the backpack by the front door.

Thalia and Preston checked, but it wasn't there.

Thalia thought it was game over, and she'd never get back her son's PS4.

"I wasn't ready to buy a new gaming console for my son. And I understand, like, how my son feels, because I'm a single mother. We live alone, and that's his, you know, is fun and excitement," Thalia said.

That's when she picked up the phone and called 7 On Your Side. We contacted Uber and although they couldn't get back the original package, they made it right for Thalia and her son.

"We received all the lost items that we lost in the Uber driver's car. Everything was replaced brand new," she said.

If you forget something in your Uber, the ride-share company says:

- You can report lost items on their app or website

- They have a specialized team dedicated to tracking down the drivers

- But, they're independent contractors, so Uber and the drivers aren't responsible for lost items

As for Preston, he got to unpack a brand-new gaming system.

"I was extremely happy when I got my game back. I could finally play after two months of waiting," he said.

Uber says they can't guarantee a contractor has an item or even that it can be immediately returned.

If you suspect a driver has your stuff and intentionally keeping it, they recommend you contact local law enforcement. They will work with officials and assist in the investigation.

