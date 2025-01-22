Aaron Glenn hired as next head coach of Jets, ESPN sources say

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Jets on Wednesday announced they are hiring Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Glenn joins to the Jets after spending three years as the defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

