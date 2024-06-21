Oklahoma father of 2 detained in Turks and Caicos on ammo charge to learn fate

Ryan Watson is the latest American waiting to learn his fate after being detained in Turks and Caicos after ammo was found in his luggage.

Ryan Watson is the latest American waiting to learn his fate after being detained in Turks and Caicos after ammo was found in his luggage.

Ryan Watson is the latest American waiting to learn his fate after being detained in Turks and Caicos after ammo was found in his luggage.

Ryan Watson is the latest American waiting to learn his fate after being detained in Turks and Caicos after ammo was found in his luggage.

Ryan Watson is the latest American waiting to learn his fate after being detained in Turks and Caicos after bullets were found in his luggage.

He is one of five Americans arrested recently after ammunition was found in their bags.

RELATED: US tourists charged with possessing ammo | What to know about Turks and Caicos' strict gun laws

The Oklahoma father of two spoke exclusively to ABC News ahead of his sentencing Friday.

Ryan Watson speaks on being detained in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charges. He is one of several Americans facing 12 years in prison.

He desperately wants to go home to his family and is hesitantly hopeful after other tourists who faced similar charges were allowed to go home.

RELATED: Virginia man sentenced to time served, fined $9K for bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos

"I'm extremely anxious, nervous," said Watson, who said he was unaware of the ammo in his bag. "I missed out on a lot."

He faces a potential of 12 years behind bars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.