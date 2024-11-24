New York to ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits to stop dangerous breeding operations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Pet stores in New York State will no longer be allowed to sell dogs, cats and rabbits starting next month.

The pet sale ban, which begins December 15, is aimed at stopping abusive breeders and large-scale breeding operations known as puppy mills.

Pet advocates and officials, including NY Attorney General Letitia James, say that animals in these operations are often mistreated, which can lead to serious health issues.

"Bringing a new pet into a family should be a time of excitement and joy, but often animals from 'puppy mills' suffer from serious medical issues and leave families heartbroken over their sick pet and with a heavy bill to pay," James said. "This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care."

Licensed pet dealers who violate the ban will face penalties of up to $1,000 per offense.

Pet stores, however, may still partner with registered, nonprofit animal rescue organizations to showcase animals available for adoption.

You can find more information about the pet sale ban on the NY Attorney General's Office website.

