Anne Frank exhibition to open in NYC on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- "Anne Frank The Exhibition" at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan is recreating one of the most visited sites in Europe.

The powerful new experience is set to open in Manhattan next week.

The exhibition, a recreation of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, features more than 100 items, and brings guests into the life and world of Anne Frank.

This includes an immersive look into the secret annex where she and her family spent two years hiding from Nazis, as chronicled in Frank's famous diary.

The exhibition opens at the Center for Jewish History at 15 W. 16th Street on Monday, Jan. 27.

The 27th coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

