Astor Place Starbucks closes its doors for good after nearly 30 years in business

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A long-standing Starbucks in the heart of the East Village closed its doors permanently on Monday.
The coffee shop on Lafayette and 8th Street in Astor Place is now closed.
The closure will be felt by customers and regulars of the store -- bringing an end to the location's nearly three decades of service to the area since the store's opening in 1995.
The company said it will work with Workers United to collaborate on next steps, including transfer options, for the partners who were employed at the store.
A Starbucks spokesperson said, "We do not take the decision to close stores lightly. Our relationship with our customers is deeply personal, and we are honored to have been their Third Place."
The spokesperson went on to say that the company continually evaluates the store portfolio by using various criteria to ensure they are meeting all needs of its customers.
EV Grieve first reported the store closure and said a manager told them that the landlords increased the rent too high.
The spokesperson urged customers to visit other nearby locations. The closest stores include:
