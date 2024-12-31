26-year-old mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested the mother of the newborn baby girl who was abandoned in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

26-year-old Delfina Galvez is behind bars and facing several charges, including reckless endangerment and abandonment of a child.

Police say she left a baby girl outside of a home in a tote bag in the Morrisania section.

The person who lives in the home on Reverend James A Polite Avenue discovered the baby after getting a call from a friend about a baby crying outside.

The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

