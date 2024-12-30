New video shows person of interest after newborn abandoned in tote bag in Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A new clue was unveiled Monday as police search for the person who abandoned a baby girl in a tote bag in the Bronx.

The crying newborn was found in front of a home on Reverend James Polite Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday, wrapped in a blanket and inside the bag.

Police have now released video of a person they want to talk to after the newborn was found.

A man who lives nearby was at his mosque when he got a phone call from a friend who passed by and heard the baby crying.

He ran home and found the child wrapped in a blanket inside the bag.

"I called 911, it was cold, I put the baby inside, I didn't want to mess with any evidence, but it was too cold, I had to take the baby from outside," Mamadou Hafizjallow said. "It's amazing, I never thought something like this would happen in my life, but you know it's life."

The home is next to a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of family services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

