Crying newborn found inside bag in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A crying newborn was found in a bag in the Bronx.

The baby girl was discovered on Reverend James Polite Avenue in the Morrisania section, wrapped in a blanket and inside a bag.

The baby was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is doing well.

Police are trying to find out who abandoned the child.

