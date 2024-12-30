Crying newborn found inside bag in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A crying newborn was found in a bag in the Bronx.
The baby girl was discovered on Reverend James Polite Avenue in the Morrisania section, wrapped in a blanket and inside a bag.
The baby was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is doing well.
Police are trying to find out who abandoned the child.
