Orange County sporting goods store owner offering free bikes, scooters to the public

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Want a free bike? How about a scooter?

A sporting goods store in Orange County, New York is giving them away for free... no strings attached.

"The kindness is worth more to me than the profit," Robbie Jacobs said.

That's what drives Jacobs, who owns a consignment shop in Florida, Orange County, where parents can trade in expensive sports equipment their kids have grown out of.

"A complete set of gear is $120 for your child, who will then grow out of the gear and you'll get $60 of it back when you bring the gear back so someone else can use it," Jacobs said.

But bikes are the main story. Not long after opening Back in the Game Sports, Jacobs noticed a soldier and his wife debating the cost of a bicycle for their child and decided to give it away to the couple.

"Everyone was crying, and the rush of that feeling told me that that was the way that life was really supposed to be," Jacobs said.

Since then, he's given away 12,000 bikes. Jacobs buys them at garage sales, and some are donated. He fixes them up, then posts on Facebook that they're available.

Some are even being donated to kids in the Dominican Republic.

"It's great for people who need them, kids... these are good bikes, you can see they are in solid condition, and we'll put them to good use," said area resident Jonathan Torres.

Jacobs walked away from a lucrative career selling copy machines. He says he's been happier and healthier ever since, and insists there are no ulterior motives.

"I'm not trying to increase business; I'm not trying to have a string of these stores. There is nothing that I can get out of any of this except maybe passing some kindness along," Jacobs said. "Everything in here is free."

Jacobs even gives away boots in the winter, along with the nearly 20 bicycles every day.

"To have someone who's knowledgeable and giving back to the community and helping people out, it's an amazing thing," said area resident Harry Van Dyke.

