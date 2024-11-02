Bay Shore school district ordered to pay $25M in damages in sex abuse case against retired teacher

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A school district on Long Island is being ordered to pay $25 million in damages in a massive school sex abuse scandal.

It stems from accusations against retired teacher Thomas Bernagozzi, 76, who is accused of sexually abusing students for decades.

More than 50 former students now say Bernagozzi abused them more than 20 years ago.

Bernagozzi retired from teaching in 2003. He taught the third grade from 1970 to 2000.

Prosecutors say it was during that time at Gardiner Manor Elementary School and Mary Clarkson Elementary School when the sexual assaults took place.

A jury found that the Bay Shore Union Free School District wrongly ignored allegations against him, and have been ordered to pay the $25 million in damages to a former student who was sexually abused by Bernagozzi.

The district says it's looking for ways to come up with money for the award.

The former Bay Shore elementary school teacher pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two former students.

