Retired teacher accused of sexually abusing young students on Long Island held on $600K bond

Bond was set at $600,000 for retired teacher Thomas Bernagozzi who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of young students in Bay Shore.

Bond was set at $600,000 for retired teacher Thomas Bernagozzi who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of young students in Bay Shore.

Bond was set at $600,000 for retired teacher Thomas Bernagozzi who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of young students in Bay Shore.

Bond was set at $600,000 for retired teacher Thomas Bernagozzi who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of young students in Bay Shore.

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A former Bay Shore elementary school teacher pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two former students.

Prosecutors say Thomas Bernagozzi, 76, is a serial child abuser.

They allege the Bay Shore School District knew about his actions and did nothing.

Bernagozzi retired from teaching in 2003.

He's named in 45 separate civil lawsuits under the New York State Child Victims Act.

Most of the plaintiffs are his former students.

A spokesperson for the DA's office said the complaints were initially filed against the Bay Shore School District and the district countersued and brought Bernagozzi into the claims.

Since Bernagozzi's arrest, 11 more victims have come forward.

Bond was set for Bernagozzi at $600,000.

Robert Hubbard filed one of the claims. He says he was a student of Bernagozzi's in 1976.

Hubbard said Bernagozzi would fondle him in the classroom and at baseball games. He said Bernagozzi should be behind bars.

The Suffolk County District Attorney is not pursuing criminal charges involving Hubbard's claim, because it happened outside the statute of limitations, but he is with two other claims.

Prosecutors say in those claims Bernagozzi is accused of sexually abusing a student from 1989 through 1991 and another student between 1997 and 2000.

Suffolk DA Ray Tierney said in a statement to Eyewitness News at the time of Bernagozzi's arrest in December, "The sheer magnitude of what this defendant is alleged to have committed is astounding. This defendant allegedly betrayed the trust of his students, their families and their community."

Anyone with information about Bernagozzi is being asked to call the department's Special Victims Section at 631-275-2302.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.