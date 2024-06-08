21 displaced after four-alarm fire rips through homes in Bayonne, New Jersey: Red Cross

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nearly two dozen people are displaced after a massive fire ripped through homes in New Jersey on Friday evening.

Fire officials responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. as heavy flames tore through three homes on West 11th Street in Bayonne.

According to Bayonne Battalion Chief Frank Pawlowski, the blaze quickly progressed to a four-alarm fire, prompting first responders from Jersey City and the surrounding Hudson County communities to come out and assist.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors living in the nearby area say they're just lucky the flames didn't spread to their house.

"Suddenly you hear the banging of the door as police came to clear everybody out. My wife, she looked out the window and we could see the sparks from the fire coming in front of our window, so we grabbed the dog and the baby and made it out," one man said.

The Red Cross says it is helping 21 people displaced by the fire with temporary housing, food and other everyday necessities.

Pawlowski said that several other homes were also impacted after the pole supporting the street's power lines also caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

