Families displaced after fire damages at least 3 buildings in Bayonne, NJ

A fire in Bayonne damaged three buildings, but no injuries were reported.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire in Bayonne, New Jersey on Friday, damaged at least three buildings.

The broke out in a building on Avenue C shortly before noon, then spread to two neighboring buildings.

Firefighters said Bayonne Councilman Loyad Booker was driving by when he saw the smoke and noticed there was a daycare in one of the buildings.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and all the children were reunited with their parents.

It took around two hours to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross is now helping six displaced families.

