'The Bear' season 3 official trailer: Heat rises in pursuit of a Michelin star

A still from "The Bear" season three

LOS ANGELES -- The Emmy Award-winning series "The Bear" is back for a third season featuring more food, more drama and new "non-negotiables."

Season two left off after a successful opening night of The Bear. Now, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is ready to earn a Michelin star, this time, with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) as his official partner.

Set on transforming the restaurant into that with critical acclaim, Carmy writes a list of non-negotiables with ideas including "less is more," "no repeat ingredients" and "pursuit of excellence." As is typical with "The Bear," as the heat rises in the kitchen, so does the tension.

"Those are non-negotiables. That's how restaurants at the highest level operate," Carmy explains.

"These are the scribblings of a mad man," cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) retorts.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse into where Carmy and Claire's (Molly Gordon) relationship stands, the ever-growing debt of the restaurant and new developments in the relationship between Carmy and Sydney.

"It is a partnership agreement, so that you can push me and I can push you," Carmy tells her.

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

FX's "The Bear" was Created by Christopher Storer, who acts as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson and Hiro Murai.

All episodes of "The Bear's" season three stream June 27 on Hulu.

