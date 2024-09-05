'Beautiful Lives Project' members invited to practice with pros U.S. Open courts

QUEENS (WABC) -- Kids and adults with disabilities hit the courts in Flushing, Queens with a few professionals who offered their pointers.

The USTA Adaptive Tennis Program partnered with the 'Beautiful Lives Project' to invite 15 children and adults to play on the practice courts at the U.S. Open with some of the pros.

"It was incredible, just the excitement was palpable." a parent said.

From learning the basics to the drills, their favorite part was playing with the professionals.

"We same from a very small town in Michigan and to think that after all of these years, you still have an impact on the court, Luke Jensen said.

"She's making a lot of friends and she enjoys the physical activity. So I'm really happy," said parent James Lamia.

The members were emotional as they received medals and took photos with the Grand Slam Champions.

