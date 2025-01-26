Upper West Side grocery store Barzini's back open after being shut down for health violations

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Upper West Side store that was shut down earlier this week because of numerous health violations was back open on Saturday.
Shoppers were inside Barzini's, patronizing the store. A man who appeared to be a manager or employee did not respond Eyewitness News's questions.
Inspectors ordered the store to close earlier this month after they found several health violations including rodents, mold, pasta infested with grain beetles, and food with expiration dates dating back to 2018.
A hearing is set for January 31, but until then the store should not be open for business.
